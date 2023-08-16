"Radical Graffiti" posts images of radical street art from around the world

One of my favorite things to do is walk through cities and take photographs of all the street art—I'm always on the lookout for graffiti, stickers, stencils, wheatpasted posters, murals, yarn bombs, and more. I love street art even more when it carries radical political, social, and cultural messages, so I was super excited to find the Instagram for "Radical Graffiti." They describe the project:

Just posting pics & vids of anti-capitalist, anti-fascist and anti-colonial stickers, graffiti & street art from around the world.

Take a peek at some of the street art they post from all over the world—here are some examples from Oslo, Chicago, and Melbourne. I think I'm going to have to submit some of my own–you should, too! Enjoy!