Skeleton rides a bike

This skeleton may not be alive anymore, but he refuses to give up biking. Ke keeps riding around the neighborhood even though all the flesh has disappeared from his bones and his heart has clearly stopped beating.

I'm glad he still has the common sense to wear a helmet to protect his skull, though. I'm not quite sure what would happen to an already-dead bike rider if they cracked their head open while out for a spin, but better safe than sorry.

I strive to keep riding past my expiration date as well. This boney fellow is quite inspirational.

From Instagram: