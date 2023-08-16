Two-headed snake Pancho & Lefty is back to health and wowing crowds in Texas

Pancho & Lefty, the wonderful two-headed snake, is back to good health and wowing crowds once again at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. For the last couple of years, Pancho & Lefty has been privately recovering from an injury to one of his necks. Apparently, his two brains sometimes give conflicting commands to his single body. He injured his neck attempting to move in two different directions at the same time and getting caught on a branch or rock.

"He had a wound on his left neck so we took him off exhibit to heal," the zoo explained on Facebook. "Our veterinary and reptile teams worked hard to keep the wound bandaged and clean. It took until June last year for the wound to fully heal. Now that he has been eating well and the wound has been fully closed for a year, we are excited to put him back out in the freshwater aquarium building. You may notice that his exhibit does not have many obstacles besides grass. We are hoping that this design provides enough cover for the snake to feel secure while also being physically safe, so he does not injure his neck again."

