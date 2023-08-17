Caught on camera: Texas cops block disabled veteran from using bathroom and laugh at him when he soils himself

Footage of police in Dallas, Texas, shows officers there preventing a disabled veteran from accessing a bathroom, then laughing at him when he is forced to urinate in his clothes. Bodycam footage shows the two officers, paid as "off duty" private security while in uniform at Serious Pizza, who were later named as James Smith and Juan Figueroa Luna; more who turned up after the incident have not yet been named.

In the body cam footage, two on-duty Dallas officers walk into the restaurant and approach the two off-duty officers. "So you guys made a guy pee himself?" One of the on-duty officers, a woman, asks the other officers in the video before putting a fist over her mouth as she laughs. One of the off-duty officers says "yeah" with a smile. The other off-duty officer then slaps his knee as he laughs out loud after learning Lane called 911. "He got mad you guys wouldn't let him use the restroom and then he calls back and said it's OK he doesn't need to pee anymore because he soiled —" said one of the on-duty officers before apparently cutting off the body camera.

Denying disabled persons access to bathrooms is plainly illegal per the Restroom Access Act, but Dallas police's internal affairs division has already found that the officers officers did not violate policy, and from remarks given by a lieutenant to an oversight committee it's clear that police involvement in the incident means the investigation is a dead letter. Dallas P.D. has a "code of conduct" which states an employee shouldn't ridicule, mock, taunt or belittle any person too, but, well, they obviously could not care less.