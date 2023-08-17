Far-out commercial for Sharp electronics from 1978 tape of Star Wars Holiday Special (video)

Boing Boing pal Syd Garon shares this fantastic far-out 1978 commercial for Sharp electronics like "sensor touch calculators, state-of-the-art TVs and microwave cooking, precision AM/FM radios and cassette records, stereo components for the music lover." And you can save by making a deposit at the "friendly" First Federal of Broward bank. Syd uploaded the clip from a Betamax recording of the Star Wars Holiday Special! And as he points out, they definitely channeled Giorgio Moroder with that space disco soundtrack.

(via @sydgaron)