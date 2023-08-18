YouTuber reveals the hidden mechanism of booze security caps

Ever wonder how those booze bottle security caps work? They're designed to deter shoplifters from stealing the bottles by making them difficult to open. I suppose they also discourage shoppers from sampling tastes of different brands when deciding what to buy.

A YouTuber named Big Clive runs a channel where he disassembles electronic gadgets. He got his hands on one of these security caps and took it apart to see how it operates.

In addition to a ratcheting lock that's released with a strong magnet, it contains a passive radio transmitter that triggers an alarm if someone tries to walk out the door with a bottle of Old Crow stuffed down their trousers.