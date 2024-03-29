Guitar amps made with home-made vacuum tubes

Jdflyback, one of the Internet's insanely great hobbyists, has shared his latest creations. This time he's created an entire batch of guitar amplifiers that use his completely home-made, scratch built vacuum tubes. They glow madly bright, like an incandescent light bulb, and provide the audio amplification for "almost clean" all the way to wildly distorted guitar tones. (See the guitar demos).

How does he do it? Check out his earlier YouTube videos to see his basement bomb-maker techniques and tools. I love his hacked tools and improvised workstation for blowing glass, evacuating tubes, and spot welding metal grid and plate components. Wild!

