Somehow, two electric toothbrushes and credit card machines seem to create my favorite version of every song they cover. They are one heck of a band. Here's their cover of What Is Love by Haddaway.

I'd never have guessed this cover was made by a bunch of everyday household devices if I wasn't watching the video as I listened. I want to hear them cover every single song on my ipod!

