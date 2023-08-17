Listen to this creepy "Laughing Song" from 1904

Back in 2006 here at Boing Boing, Cory Doctorow shared this Laughing Song from Chinese Kids' TV, which, as he explained, featured "adorable Chinese children laughing and laughing and laughing and laughing until you want to stick forks in your eardrums."

Well, here's another, much older Laughing Song, which was recorded in 1904 by Norwegian actor Henry Klauser. Public Domain Review explains:

In this novelty recording by the Norwegian actor Henry Klauser, a mournful refrain gradually gives way to laughter. According to The Incredible Music Machine(1982), the record found a perhaps unlikely fan in the form of the fifth Qajar king of Persia, Mozaffar ad-Din Shah Qajar.

It's definitely creepier than the one from Chinese Kids' TV—in the middle I found myself laughing along but by the end I just wanted someone to make it stop. Click here to listen for yourself!