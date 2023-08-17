MAGA woman arrested after threatening judge in Trump case: "We are coming to kill you"

A woman in Texas was arrested and charged after calling the federal courthouse in Washington threatening to kill the judge overseeing the Donald Trump criminal case in D.C.

If Trump doesn't become president, "we are coming to kill you" and "you will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it," she said to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is Black, in a phone message — tossing in a racist slur for good measure, say court documents, via CBS.

Chutkan is the judge who Trump called "highly partisan" and "VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" last Monday. This seemed to trigger MAGA disciple Abigail Jo Shry, who not only threatened Chutkan but also threatened to kill Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D–TX), a Black candidate for mayor of Houston, say court documents. Three days later, she allegedly admitted to the call.

From CBS:

Three days after the call, special agents with the Department of Homeland Security visited Shry's home in the city of Alvin, located in the Houston metropolitan area, where she allegedly admitted to having made the call, court records state. She told the special agents that she was not planning to travel to D.C., but "if Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry," the complaint states. Shry was subsequently arrested on a federal count of transmission in interstate or foreign commerce of any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, per the complaint. A detention hearing was held Tuesday, according to court records. A Texas federal judge ordered that Shry be detained pending trial.

And from Politico: