Meltdown morning is an animation full of wonderful chaos by Jake Fried. I love how this detailed video of rapidly changing faces and patterns is all hand-drawn. It must take so much time to make for just a few seconds of animation, and it's well worth it. Fried's art never ceases to amaze me. It's so psychedelic and beautifully crafted.

"Meltdown morning" is the perfect title for this video, too. This animation reminds me of the discombobulation I feel if I've slept through my alarm and wake up with only a few minutes to spare.

Last time this happened to me, my face also started morphing at a rapid speed, and I grew dozens of extra eyeballs.