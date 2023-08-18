Get a $25 Restaurant.com eGift Card and six months of dining and shopping discounts for $11.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Score a $25 Restaurant.com eGift card and six months of dining and shopping discounts for just $11.99 (reg. $50).

Eating in restaurants has a longer history than most people may realize. According to Dining Out: A Global History of Restaurants by Elliott Shore and Katie Rawson, the first establishments that were recognizable as restaurants emerged around 1100 A.D. in China. And although eating out is a seemingly average thing, it really is such a treat. You don't have to shop, cook, clean up, or think about anything more than What looks good?

Score big with this deal that will get you eating out on the cheap. Get a $25 Restaurant.com eGift card and six months of discounts on dining and shopping for just $11.99 (reg. $50).

Restaurant.com is the nation's largest dining deals site, with thousands of restaurants, merchants, and online providers nationwide. Redeem your deals at up to 62,000 restaurants and providers nationwide. More than 500,000 deals are available daily, and thousands of new ones are added each month.



Here's how the Restaurant.com eGift card works (it's easier than it seems):

Buy your Restaurant.com eGift Cards here. Redeem them on Restaurant.com for credits. Search for eateries by zip code. Spend your credits on discounted gift certificates for restaurants nationwide. No need to spend all your credits at once, either! Unused credits remain in your Restaurant.com account. Apply restaurant gift certificates to your in-person meals by presenting the certificate (on paper or in the app) to your server. The gift certificate amount will be applied to your bill (restrictions may apply at each location).

The dining and shopping discounts pass gets you six months of discounts at over 170,000 restaurants and retailers nationwide. From national chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Dunkin' to little local spots, the Dining Discount Pass is packed with restaurant, entertainment, travel, and shopping deals and discounts.

Some important info about the Dining Discount Pass:

• The activation process is only required once and grants you access for six months.

• Don't forget to input your ZIP code. This step is crucial to access a list of restaurants and retailers available in your local area.

• You can browse to see what restaurants and retailers are in your area, but you must log in or create an account to use your Dining Discount Passcode.

Don't miss this deal that gives you a modern way to honor a long tradition of eating in restaurants but at a discount.

Get a $25 Restaurant.com eGift card and six months of dining and shopping discounts for just $11.99 (reg. $50).

Prices subject to change.