Mystery beast photographed in Texas backyard raises concern of chupacabra

Tina Kahlig of Hill Country Village, Texas photographed this freaky beast in her backyard. So far, nobody has identified it with any certainty. Apparently it was munching on wild berries. When Kahlig posted her photos on Nextdoor, some residents said it's most likely a chupacabra—which seems the most likely answer. Others referred to a local legend about an elderly mountain lion in the area. Meanwhile though, experts from San Antonio Zoo suggest that it's probably a coyote or dog with mange.

"Strange sighting: Hill Country Village baffled by mysterious creature" (KENS5)

(via Coast to Coast)