The sea organ is a unique instrument powered by ocean waves. There are various sea organs around the world, but this one in particular was built by Nikola Bašić in 2005. It's located in Croatia in Zadar's Old Town Peninsula.

The sea organ rests on the edge of the water and is powered everytime the waves of the sea push air through it's pipes. This streams a constant, ever changing melody for anyone near to enjoy.

I wonder how the organ sounds during a storm vs. when the weather is calm. I'd love to hear a compilation of the different ways it reacts to different weather situations.

