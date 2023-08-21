31-year-old arrested for a dozen fires also found with ducklings in underwear

A 31-year-old Melbourne man was arrested on charges of lighting a dozen fires on Sunday night.

"The small fires included blazes in a loading dock, behind a school, in a shop car park, outside a real estate agent's office and in several bins," reports The Guardian.

After he was arrested, police searched the suspected firebug and found two live ducklings in his underwear.

The unnamed man was charged with animal cruelty, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, four counts of lighting an open-air fire, possessing a weapon and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime.