Iraqi government turns off electronic billboards after they were hacked to show porn

The electronic billboards of Baghdad graced the city with smut, reports CNN, leading authorities to turn off the pwned digital signage. They've arrested a man claimed to be responsible for the "immoral clips."

A statement from the Iraqi Interior Ministry said the adult content was aired on a screen in Uqba bin Nafeh Square, a busy thoroughfare in central Baghdad. The statement from the ministry's Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, posted on Facebook, said: "The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, after obtaining judicial approvals and through field work, auditing and monitoring of surveillance cameras, was able to arrest the accused who carried out the hacking." The statement went on to add that following "preliminary investigations," the accused man suggested that "he had committed this immoral act due to financial problems with the owner of the company that owns the display screen."

Sadly, there appear to be no photos of the porn. If you're wondering how things are generally going in the land of liberated hearts and minds, the word "gender" is now banned from public platforms there.