Tropical Storm Hilary visits Disneyland

Dave of Fresh Baked! is the Disney vlogger for the most dedicated Disneyland fans. His channel is a passionate stream of content for people who need to know every detail, want to see behind the construction scrims, and always know precisely what the State of the Park is. He also has great hats.

Of course, Dave went to Disneyland for the natural disaster.

Seems the storm picks up around fifteen minutes in.

I am a fan and am glad Dave made this video. I imagine it is all pass holders, because why pay the big weekend prices for a day at Disneyland with most of the rides closed?