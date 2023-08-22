Fani Willis sends scorching reply to Mark Meadow's request to show up late for arrest

Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on charges of racketeering and solicitation of violating an oath by a public officer.

District Attorney Fani Willis gave him two weeks to come to Georgia and get arrested and mugshotted. As you might expect from a gentleman of his ilk, Meadows presumed he could arrive at the Fulton County Jail whenever he pleased. He told his lawyer to let Willis know that he would be there on his own time. But when he sent the letter to Willis, she replied with an epic clapback: