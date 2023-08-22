Watch this adorable puggle swim and frolic at Taronga Wildlife Hospital

Take a gander at this adorable baby platypus—also known as a "puggle"—who is being rehabilitated at the Taronga Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. In the video that was posted on their social media, Taronga Zoo explains:

We are delighted to introduce you to the newest member of our Taronga family – Matilda.

Named in honour of our much-loved women's soccer team and their record-breaking representation at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Matilda, nicknamed "Tilly" for short, was around four months old when she was admitted to Taronga's Wildlife Hospital.

She was in poor condition and weighed only 280 grams.

Tilly was found under a bush on the NSW Central Coast and was weak, malnourished, and covered in ticks, all of which compromised her waterproofing, making it difficult for her to swim and survive on her own.

Thanks to attentive, around-the-clock care from Taronga's expert Platypus team who hand-fed her six times a day for two months, she started to improve.

Matilda, who is now approximately eight months old, is eating and foraging on her own and recently weighed in at 694 grams.

Matilda means 'bold, battlefield warrior' and this little puggle continues to from strength to strength.