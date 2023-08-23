Illegal surveillance: Mike Lindell's plan to strap "WMDs" to drones

Be they "Wireless Monitoring Devices" or perhaps "Weapons of Mass Dumbness," Mike Lindell has a plan. He is sticking wireless sniffers on hobbyist drones and hoping to catch the wireless address of Doctor Evil's election-stealing router. Sadly, for Mike, this airborne surveillance equipment is probably illegal in most places he'd like to try it.
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell unveiled his long-hyped plan to catch supposed election thieves red-handed on Thursday—and it may get you arrested in multiple states, municipalities, and federal aviation zones.
Lindell, a linen salesman-turned-conspiracy theorist, remains one of the loudest promoters of election fraud hoaxes. Some of those false claims are at the center of a new indictment against Donald Trump and a suite of associates, who are accused of a criminal conspiracy centered around their attempts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential loss in Georgia.
Undeterred, Lindell is moving forward with a new scheme for future elections. During a Thursday event, he flew a drone-mounted device into a conference center and described it as a new technology designed to search polling sites for suspicious WiFi.
"This device, as it flew into this building, this wireless monitoring device, it just grabbed all of your cell phones, everybody in this room, every device that's on the internet right now," Lindell told his audience.
Lindell demonstrated his new flying wireless sniffer at his latest election safety symposium. Naturally, he kept the site of his super secret proof of election stealing command center a secret, to protect himself from the evil.
A voiceover in a video shown to Lindell's audience described the system as follows:
"We have been told that our election computers are never connected to the Internet. The WMD will put that to the test by detecting and reporting in real time Wi-Fi connections in county and state election offices. All Internet routers and access points will be reported as well as any devices to which they connect. The WMD incorporates many years of research and state-of-the-art development. It is a low-weight, low-power device that uses only passive signal detection to detect online systems and it will never interfere with any normal network operations. When an online connection is detected the Election Crime Bureau master alert system will be quickly notified and the alert will be displayed on the alert webpage."
This would, of course, gather information on many devices that have nothing to do with voting machines, like the cell phones in Lindell's audience. "We could have gotten some actual election voting machines in here" for the demonstration, Lindell said. But Lindell said he didn't want to do that because of "what happened in Michigan when they went after Matt DePerno for having a machine."
DePerno is facing criminal charges for an alleged attempt to illegally access and tamper with voting machines. "I didn't want to take that chance; this is too important for the world," Lindell said. "I have a command center" that alerts will be sent to, but "I'm not going to say what state" the command center is in.