Illegal surveillance: Mike Lindell's plan to strap "WMDs" to drones

Be they "Wireless Monitoring Devices" or perhaps "Weapons of Mass Dumbness," Mike Lindell has a plan. He is sticking wireless sniffers on hobbyist drones and hoping to catch the wireless address of Doctor Evil's election-stealing router. Sadly, for Mike, this airborne surveillance equipment is probably illegal in most places he'd like to try it.

Daily Beast:

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell unveiled his long-hyped plan to catch supposed election thieves red-handed on Thursday—and it may get you arrested in multiple states, municipalities, and federal aviation zones. Lindell, a linen salesman-turned-conspiracy theorist, remains one of the loudest promoters of election fraud hoaxes. Some of those false claims are at the center of a new indictment against Donald Trump and a suite of associates, who are accused of a criminal conspiracy centered around their attempts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential loss in Georgia. Undeterred, Lindell is moving forward with a new scheme for future elections. During a Thursday event, he flew a drone-mounted device into a conference center and described it as a new technology designed to search polling sites for suspicious WiFi. "This device, as it flew into this building, this wireless monitoring device, it just grabbed all of your cell phones, everybody in this room, every device that's on the internet right now," Lindell told his audience.

Lindell demonstrated his new flying wireless sniffer at his latest election safety symposium. Naturally, he kept the site of his super secret proof of election stealing command center a secret, to protect himself from the evil.

Ars Technica: