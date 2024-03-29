Don Junior: conspiracy theorist or structural engineer?

The Bridge Collapse in Baltimore was a terrible accident. Don Jr has found a conspiracy…

Initially, I thought, "This is how conspiracy theories are born," but I realized quickly this is how they are spread. Junior isn't even aware enough to have concocted this one. I also don't think speeding the video up or playing it backward will help me find the real culprit.

Junior is skeptical that the Baltimore bridge disaster was an accident. pic.twitter.com/PWgshJ21Bh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2024

Rememer, Don Junior has a far better explanation for why he's sure this is a plot: "I'm stupid." He is not alone.