That rebellious Wagner boss's airplane has fallen out a window

In true Russian style, Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's airplane stumbled into a rocket and somehow burst into flames upon crash landing. Prigozhin attempted to stage a coup against Russian overlord Vladimir Putin and failed; he has now met the end we all expected.

One can only avoid open windows, polonium tea, and air travel for so long, after pissing off Putin. Sadly, it seems innocent people were also killed in this terrible act.

