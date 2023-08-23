That rebellious Wagner boss's airplane has fallen out a window

In true Russian style, Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's airplane stumbled into a rocket and somehow burst into flames upon crash landing. Prigozhin attempted to stage a coup against Russian overlord Vladimir Putin and failed; he has now met the end we all expected.
One can only avoid open windows, polonium tea, and air travel for so long, after pissing off Putin. Sadly, it seems innocent people were also killed in this terrible act.
BBC:
The jet, which was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.
Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.
Grey Zone said local residents heard two bangs before the crash and saw two vapour trails.
Tass news agency said the plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found.
The aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour, it said.