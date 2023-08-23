"Wastiary: A Bestiary of Waste" is a free ebook of critical essays and artwork about capitalism and consumerism

If you're at all interested in (critical analyses of) capitalism, consumerism, environmental issues, or similar topics, go download this terrific, free, open access book that was recently published by UCL (University College London) Press. Wastiary: A Bestiary of Waste is edited by Michael Picard, Albert Brenchat-Aguilar, Timothy Carroll, Jane Gilbert, and Nicola Miller.

The Society for Social Studies of Science describes the book:

Wastiary, or Bestiary of Waste, is a creative exercise that occupies letters, numbers, and symbols of Western academic language to compose a list of 35 short entries on the uncomfortable but pressing topic of waste in the contemporary world. The collection is richly illustrated with artwork, photography, collage and mixed media.



The book is a heterodox compendium of 'beasts of waste', playfully re-imagining the medieval treatise on various kinds of animal. It conveys the message that various forms of waste and pollution have achieved a beast-like or untameable quality, at times pungently transferring to considerations of 'the human', or humans treated as waste.

I've scanned through the book and it looks terrific—check out some of the entries:

A for Architecture of ruins B for Bomb ecologies C for Capitalism (plastic) D for Data waste E for Excrement F for Fire G for Ground up H for Hairs I for Identity 1 for 1% 2 for HS2 3 for From 3rd world to included 3rds 4&6 for 4th Industrial Revolution and 6th extinction 5 for 5G

I can't wait to give it an actual read over the weekend! Download the book here.