Debate ads ran next to Nazi content on the RNC's partner streaming network

RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel proudly touted their partnership with Rumble, a rightwing saturated "free speech" loving YouTube competitor. Rumble placed ads for the RNC's first Presidential Primary Debate, next to pro-Nazi content, on their network.

This is what McDaniel called "a fair, unbiased platform."

Media Matters:

Rumble has been placing ads for the Republican National Committee on pro-Hitler and neo-Nazi videos on its streaming site ahead of the Republican presidential debate tonight. The existence of those virulently antisemitic videos are further confirmation of how the Republicans' debate partner has trafficked in extreme and toxic content for profit. The RNC chose Rumble as its livestreaming partner in April, with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stating that "people deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that's exactly what this partnership will provide." (Conservatives have spent years promoting dubious claims about being unfairly censored by various platforms.) Rumble was founded as a "free speech" alternative to YouTube. The publicly traded platform, as Media Matters has documented, features violent threats, far-right conspiracy theories, and bigotry against LGBTQ people. Rumble is also a cesspool of antisemitism and pro-Nazi propaganda.

via The Root