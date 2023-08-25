DOJ sues SpaceX over discriminatory hiring practices, Musk's tweets are evidence

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is yet again finding that his Tweets, or whatever he is calling them now, come back to haunt him. The DOJ cites his own words in a lawsuit alleging discriminatory hiring practices.

Reuters:

The Justice Department also pointed to online posts from the company's billionaire owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements." The lawsuit cited a June 2020 post on X, formerly called Twitter, by CEO Musk to his then 36 million followers that said: "U.S. law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are advanced weapons technology."

While SpaceX decided that immigrants and asylum seekers were unemployable because SpaceX works on super secret stuff, the Department of Justice feels they were discriminating unfairly against folks who could have had a job.

In a post on X, the SpaceX CEO said the company "was told repeatedly that hiring anyone who was not a permanent resident of the United States would violate international arms trafficking law, which would be a criminal offense." U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's civil rights division said a DOJ investigation found that SpaceX "failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law". Clarke also said SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials "actively discouraged" asylum recipients and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company.

Musk's Tweets have gotten him in hot water with the FTC as well.