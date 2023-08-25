Intoxicated visitor at Yellowstone in hot water after burning himself in the park's hot water

A tourist visiting Yellowstone National Park wandered off the trails and burned himself in the "thermal areas" where geysers, mudpots, and natural pools flow with scalding water. According to the US Attorney's Office for Wyoming, the 49-year-old man from Michigan was "under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others."

He's been charged with two misdemeanor federal counts for going off the trail and being under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. If that's not bad enough, he also suffered "a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremity."

