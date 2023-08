Allie Sherlock, 18, launched her music career as a street busker in Cork and Dublin, Ireland. She's since toured with One Republic, Picture This, and performed her own headlining shows. Occasionally, Sherlock returns to the corner to the joy of everyone who happens by. This time, she was accompanied by a 12-year-old lad named Fionn Wheelan to cover Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Video below. Sherlock calls him the next Ed Sheeran.

Here's the video posted to Sherlock's YouTube channel: