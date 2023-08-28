"Reason and Emotion": A 1943 Disney cartoon foreshadowing "Inside Out," Putin, and Trump

Here is a World War II Disney animated propaganda short called "Reason and Emotion." It features two characters that live in people's heads, the irrational caveman "Emotion," and the logical nerd "Reason," each fighting for control of the steering wheel.

This concept was used in a similar way in the 2015 Disney/Pixar movie "Inside Out," about five representative aspects of personality as characters taking turns in control within a girl's brain.

The cartoon explains Hitler's rise as appealing to the volatile "Emotion" character in people's heads, which dominates and overwhelms their "Reason" character, and the explanation rings true for certain dictators and would-be dictators of our time.

Today in Comics History: Disney's Oscar-nominated short "Reason and Emotion," which depicts the risks of allowing irrational fears to overwhelm our logic, premiered 80 years ago, on August 27, 1943. A wartime parable that remains relevant today. See it at https://t.co/X6g5GSuQ6B pic.twitter.com/xz1ScOTcuf — Tom Heintjes (@Hoganmag) August 27, 2023

I'd like to know how a '90s designer traveled back in time to 1943 to design the "Emotion" title in the poster.