Ron DeSantis gets heckled into silence at a vigil for Jacksonville victims (video)

Ron DeSantis has already proven to be a sinking ship outside of the Sunshine State. And yesterday, during his talk at a vigil for the victims of Saturday's racially motivated Jacksonville mass shooting that left three Black people dead, the Florida fascist was heckled into silence. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

After attempting a few sentences over the loud booing, DeSantis clammed up, frantically bobbing his head as he scanned the crowd for help. Instead, he was met with angry shouts, including someone who got right to the point. "Your policies caused this!" someone said, referring to the governor's ludicrous decision to loosen Florida's gun laws even as U.S. mass shootings have risen sharply

Jacksonville's city councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman soon stepped in to smooth things over, and eventually, according to the BBC, the failing leader was able to finish his empty speech.

"Your policies caused this!" Ron DeSantis is booed so much at vigil for the Jacksonville shooting victims, he's forced to stop talking. pic.twitter.com/833Vp4BIvX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Hunter Crenian / shutterstock.com