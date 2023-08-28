Wowza! Donald Trump beat world champ golfers over the weekend, says the Big Liar himself

Donald Trump, who magically lost 29 pounds and grew an inch at the Fulton County jail, conjured up another miracle over the weekend: the four-times indicted ex-president shot "a round of 67" in golf — better than world champs did on the same course two weeks ago!

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67," said the Mar-a-Lago man most famous for promoting 2020's Big Lie. (See his post below, reposted by Bruce Bourgoine.)

"Some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky," Trump continued, trying to defend his whopper as any toddler does when mixing up fantasy with reality. "Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"

But Golf.com exposed his sleight-of-swing trickery back in 2019, when it revealed, in part: "To say "Donald Trump cheats" is like saying "Michael Phelps swims." He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching, and he cheats when they aren't. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that's how he plays golf, that's how he learned it, that's how he needs it, and whether you're his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you're playing golf with him, he's going to cheat." End of story.