Fox's Jeanine Pirro in 2016 about Clinton: "We cannot have a country led by a president subject to ongoing criminal investigations"

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro has some harsh words for a certain Presidential candidate.

In the video below, she says, "We cannot have a country led by a president subject to ongoing criminal investigations, potential indictment, and never-ending hearings," Pirro said. "We cannot have a president under that level of scrutiny that inevitably leads to even more questions and more investigations. And irrespective of what happens to her, whether she's indicted or even guilty, it doesn't matter. Her guilt is a moot point. She cannot take the Oval Office… How do you think the world is going to look at the United States when a woman under federal criminal investigation who's lied repeatedly to the American people is elected? Do you think they'll take her at her word?"

Huh? "Her?" Oh, wait, she's talking about Hillary Clinton in 2016. The candidate who was never indicted.

If she were to make a statement about Trump today, it would say, "We can have a country led by a president subject to ongoing criminal investigations, 91 criminal indictments, and never-ending hearings. We can have a president under that level of scrutiny that inevitably leads to even more questions and more investigations. And irrespective of what happens to him, whether he's indicted or even guilty, it doesn't matter. His guilt is a moot point. He can take the Oval Office."