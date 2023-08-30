Zombie Hank is the least weird part of this fan-made Breaking Bad 2 trailer

YouTuber Chubs made this wonderfully weird fan trailer for a Breaking Bad sequel that somehow begins with the resurrection of FDA Agent / dutiful brother-in-law Hank Schroeder, and then goes more off the rails from there. Chubs combined footage with the show, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, with clips from other projects that the actors have all worked on (including, of course, Better Call Saul).

Six minutes might feel like overkill for something like this, but to their credit, Chubs keeps ramping up the crazy the whole time. That takes skill.