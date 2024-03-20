Catching up on one of the best TV shows ever made, one frame at a time

It's no secret that I like weird, creative social media accounts, especially ones that stick to a gimmick. One of the strangest ones I've uncovered recently has been Breaking Frames, an automated account that posts one frame from Breaking Bad, El Camino and Better Call Saul (which it's still in season 1 of) in order. It's taken years to get through Breaking Bad, with Better Call Saul on track to take even longer. While this may seem surreal for the sake of being surreal, it's proven to unite the fanbase in an unprecedented manner, with viewers hotly anticipating the arrival of fan-favorite frames and celebrating when they arrive. That one frame in particular amassed more than 40 million views, far surpassing the ratings of the actual episode it's from.

Breaking Bad – Season 05 Episode 14 – Frame 640 of 2834 pic.twitter.com/YGbSZyGct3 — Every Better Call Saul Frame In Order (@breaking_frames) May 26, 2023

In a way, it's almost like watching the show again for the first time, with all the discussion and hype and community that comes with. It may be an unorthodox way to express fandom, but I'm still looking forward to the funny mirrored face shot in Better Call Saul when it comes around.