Respect the hustle, but not the end result, with "Awful Taste, Great Execution"

Some ideas are so horribly, monumentally terrible that they should never have made it past the concept stage- but sometimes, when they do, one can't help but respect the skill that went into it. Such is the ethos encapsulated by the "Awful Taste But Great Execution" X (formerly known as Twitter) account, which specializes in showing off terrible ideas nonetheless executed well. Take, for instance, this eight-wheeled car, which almost looks cool enough to stop you from wondering why someone would ever do that.

pic.twitter.com/MJKrhFS7dT — Awful Taste But Great Execution (@AwfulButGreat) August 30, 2023

The entire account is a gold mine of stuff like this, from the crucified Mickey Mouse taxidermy to the stunningly executed Jeep bar.

The world is a rich tapestry, and there's no accounting for the things that go through peoples' heads.