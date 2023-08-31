This DJ on demand subscription is yours for $49.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As a creative type, you're into all types of media. But one you can really get behind, however, is playing some serious tunes.

If music is your name, you're going to need this game. Using the DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan is a great way to level up your lyrical style. It's here on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $209).

Great for seasoned DJs and novices alike, the DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan brings you a whole new way to jam. Part one of the subscription is a boatload of smarts to get your music going. Learn to mix and master your board with lessons on critical techniques included. Tutorials will also help you perfect your craft much faster than if you were trying to do it solo.

When you think you've got it handled, use the quizzes to test your skill before taking the beat to the streets. You'll also score a glossary of lexicon that a professional DJ would use, so you're never on the lonely island when the time comes to link up with other music makers.

When you're ready to hit the board, you can scratch, mash, edit, loop, and fade all day on any device that runs iOS 14 or later. If you want to take things to the next level, play around with the automatic BPM detection and four hot cues per deck to make your music really stand out.

When all is done, record your masterpiece and take advantage of the automatic saving and uploading function so you can pull it out whenever you need a conversation starter or share it on your favorite platform.

Get the DJ it! Music Mixer Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $49.99 (Reg. $209).

