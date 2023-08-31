This two-dimensional comic restaurant is a real place

Waku Waku bills itself as "the first 2D and comics Japanese restaurant in UK." Located in Manchester, it's designed to look like a black and white line drawing.

"While owner Chris (Lui) doesn't have a background in art and design, he completed the drawings by himself over the course of four months, often staying in the restaurant until 3am to get the job done in time," reports the Manchester EveningNews.

"I wanted to champion Japanese cuisine in Manchester like raw fish and sushi, so by using the 2D-concept we can draw people in and then provide some amazing traditional Japanese dishes," Lui says.