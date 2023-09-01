Man causes scene on American Airlines flight when another passenger uses the overhead bin (video)

A man flying on American Airlines was angry with a fellow passenger for having the audacity to use the overhead bin to stow luggage. So he proceeded to badger a flight attendant about the injustice of it all.

"This guy put his luggage up here, now we don't have any space," the displeased gentleman said to a flight attendant. "Now there's no space!" he reiterated.

"He put his luggage up here! Look," he continued, prompting a heated back-and-forth between himself and the flight attendant, which didn't go over too well for the man. In fact, video caught by a Reddit user and reposted by Mike Sington (see below) shows the unhappy passenger eventually taking down his own luggage from the overhead bin, either because he was changing seats or, allegedly, according to the Independent, because he was kicked off the flight. And the punchline? Ironically, he had not just one but two handsome bags of his own taking up the overhead space.

American Airlines passenger who was playing "luggage police" with how fellow passengers were were using the overhead bin space, is kicked off the flight. pic.twitter.com/lqpan4Orzv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 1, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: litabit / shutterstock.com