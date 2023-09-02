"Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett dead at 76

Jimmy Buffet, wastin' away in Margaritaville since 1977, died Friday night, according to a post on his Facebook page. The legendary singer and songwriter was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the post read.

CNN's obituary traces a long and successful life in the music business, amassing an enduring fandom of "parrotheads" around a single top 10 hit.