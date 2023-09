Republican State Representative Alexander Kolodin, who in 2022 was elected to represent Arizona District 3 in the Arizona House of Representatives, is keeping it classy. He keeps responding to folks he disagrees with on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) with the not-childish-at-all retort, "Blow Me."

No one should tell me women are too emotional to lead. pic.twitter.com/NEjnlrhYkZ — 🇺🇸Voting Rights or Bust 🇺🇸 ✍️ (@eturleye) September 1, 2023

None of this will come as any surprise once you know that Donald Trump endorsed his candidacy by calling him, "A hell of an attorney and a Patriot!"