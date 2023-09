Last night, Chvrches post-punk synth-pop chanteuse Lauren Mayberry took the stage at Washington DC's 9:30 Club for her first solo headline show. Among the mostly-unheard tunes, she also played a lovely cover of Madonna's "Like A Prayer."

Fan footage below, including the performance of "Are You Awake?," Mayberry's debut solo single released last week:

image (2019): Tim J Gray/Shutterstock

(NME)