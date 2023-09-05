Disney offers scissors to Charter's customers

Rather than continue the game, Disney has encouraged customers to cut the cord as part of their ongoing cable carriage fees battle with Charter Cable. Disney has been offering a full suite of cable replacement services via streaming for years and has taken to social media to offer Charter subscribers a path to the TV they are missing.

Cable TV without ESPN or any other Disney content is probably not a compelling offer for long. As Cable dies, however, outlets like Fox News and CNN lose much of their revenue and viewers. I for one, have been streaming all my media for years and years.

Even Charter's CEO is saying this is not the normal fight over carriage fees.

Variety: