Streaming site Twitch to allow "artistic nudity" and other sexy things

Twitch's plainly-sexist ban on sexiness is to be relaxed: the streaming site's new Sexual Content Guidelines will allow for "artistic nudity," including nudity, drawn or sculpted "fully-exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks", body writing, "erotic dances" such as strip-teases, twerking, grinding and pole dancing. Some of the above will have to be labeled.

We have received consistent feedback from streamers that our current policies around sexual content are confusing and that it can be difficult to know how their content will be interpreted based on these policies. We want streamers to feel confident they understand our rules and viewers to feel confident they will get the experience they expect. To accomplish this we are making two changes, effective today:

Video games featuring nudity, pornography, sex or sexual violence remain "entirely prohibited" unless it is incidental.