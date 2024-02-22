YouTube, Netflix lead TV streaming

YouTube "dominates" TV streaming, reports Nielsen, the ratings-tracking people, though the data shows Netflix close behind and no company has even 10 percent of the market.

Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube's dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot. In a blog post celebrating the achievement, the Google-owned streaming service announced that viewers now watch a daily average of over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on their televisions, which could indicate that there's a preference for user-generated videos among U.S. consumers rather than traditional TV shows.

Little boxes on TV sets are dead; long live little boxes on TV sets.

