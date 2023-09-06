Here is the first trailer for Hayao Miyazaki's final film

Below is the first trailer for The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli auteur Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film since The Wind Rises in 2013. He says it will also be his final film. The Boy and the Heron will come to US movie theaters on December 8 after playing in Japan, opening the Toronto Film Festival, and playing at the New York Film Festival. From the film's description:

A young boy names Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead, There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

(Variety)