Mike Huckabee: if Trump doesn't win, 2024 will be last election "decided by ballots rather than bullets"

Mike Huckabee jumped on the GQP bandwagon, warning of bloody violence if King Trump doesn't get his way in 2024.

"Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in Third World dictatorships, banana republics and communist regimes?" the failed Republican candidate and so-called Christian asked. And then, to answer his own question, he blew his MAGA dog whistle.

"The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes… If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets." (See video below, posted by Right Wing Watch.)

You can add this to the growing list of threats, er, "warnings" by prominent Trump supporters who are framing the indictments as an act of war.

