Oklahoma Dept. of Education partners with vile PragerU Kids

The State of Oklahoma has followed Florida in permitting its schools to use PragerU Kids materials to teach children. PragerU and PragerU Kids are chock full of alternate histories that whitewash slavery, endorse anti-semitism, and promote a white supremacist view of the United States.

Oklahoma's Superintendent of Education hides behind both-siderism. Filling children's heads with lies and trash is not helping them make their own critical decisions.

KOCO.com:

While sitting down with KOCO 5 on Tuesday, Walters didn't dispute Prager's political affiliation, but argued offering the materials as an optional add-on to teachers' lesson plans would benefit students. "I know that the left-wing activists try to make controversy in American history, but this is actually what history should be like," Walters said. "When you're a teacher, you look at all the material presented, you try to bring in all kinds of resources to kids. This is one great resource for teachers to use."

PragerU and PragerU Kids are propaganda under the guise of educational materials.