Oklahoma law criminalizes giving others common STDs

Got HPV, like 85% of of Oklahomans? Go to jail for 2 to 5 years in Oklahoma, where a bill criminalizing the "reckless" spread of sexually transmitted diseases fails to define "reckless," making of it an obvious device for targeted prosecutions and to make it risky to get STD tests or any other healthcare procedure that might call for one.

Because of the broad language, rather than encouraging Oklahomans to get tested, treated, and reduce the spread of STIs, House Bill 3098 could make the problem worse. Experts fear the bill would deter folks from getting tested for STIs if they fear prosecution. … HPV is one of the infections HB 3098 would criminalize. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 85% of Oklahomans will have an HPV infection in their lifetime.

The more you think about it, the nastier the potential applications get. For example, it could make getting a rape kit legally risky for victims of sexual assault. This godawful law passed the Oklahoma house 78-14 and now goes to its Senate.

Oklahoma ranks 11th in the nation for chlamydia, number 5 for gonorrhea, number 4 for syphilis

