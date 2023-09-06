This not a painting. These are real trees.

This is not a painting above but rather a photograph taken by Anna Morgan in Western Nambia's Namib-Naukluft Park. The painterly effect comes from the magical interplay of light and shadow. The clay pan appears blue from the reflection of the sky while the sand dune in the background glows orange from the morning sun.

While the odd effect draws many visitors with cameras to this location, National Geographic photographer Frans Lanting captured the most famous image of the scene, an incredible shot he explains below:

(Insider)