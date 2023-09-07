Text Buddy is a great app for people who edit text

Text Buddy is a simple MacOS text editor with one outstanding feature: a big library of useful, easily-accessible text transformations.

TextBuddy is not… …for writing code. …for editing Markdown. …for managing a library of plain-text notes.

TextBuddy is… …a single-window of text with 137 useful commands you can run to transform, sort, and filter your text into the format you need, extract some data, or jot down a quick note.

It's true you can rig more featureful apps to do these things (and some, like BBEdit and Sublime Text, have always had substantial built-in functions) but I immediately took to the simplicity of the app, the accessibility of the transformations, sorts, filters, etc., and the emphasis on editing plain text rather than code.