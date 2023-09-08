Unable to win elections with "Pro-Life," Republicans seek a new catchphrase for stripping women of rights

The Republicans in Congress aren't looking to change their policies, regardless of how much people do not like them. Even as the GOP cannot win seats in non-gerrymandered elections, Republicans have no intention to change course. They'll just change what they call the course.

"Pro-Baby" is ridiculous. Mostly I think the Republicans have found that their attempts to sell abortion bans are falling flat and that talking about the issue reminds voters to not vote for them. Republican claims that Democrats are pushing for some tax-payer funded abortion free for all are lies, but probably their most effective tactic.

MSNBC:

"What intrigued me the most about the results was that 'pro-choice' and 'pro-life' means something different now, that people see being pro-life as being against all abortions … at all levels," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in an interview Thursday. … Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., summarized Wednesday's meeting as being focused on "pro-baby policies." Asked whether senators were encouraged to use a term other than "pro-life," Young said his "pro-baby" descriptor "was just a term of my creation to demonstrate my concern for babies."

Via Crooks and Liars